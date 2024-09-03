Croatian kuna to Moroccan dirhams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Croatian kuna to Moroccan dirhams is currently 1.391 today, reflecting a -0.214% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Croatian kuna has remained relatively stable, with a 1.312% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Croatian kuna to Moroccan dirhams has fluctuated between a high of 1.397 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 1.372 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 0.226% increase in value.