500 hrk
695.47 mad

kn1.000 HRK = د.م.1.391 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:06
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
High1.40291.4233
Low1.37251.3725
Average1.38941.4036
Change-0.85%-1.40%
The performance of HRK to MAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.4029 and a 30 day low of 1.3725. This means the 30 day average was 1.3894. The change for HRK to MAD was -0.85.

The performance of HRK to MAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.4233 and a 90 day low of 1.3725. This means the 90 day average was 1.4036. The change for HRK to MAD was -1.40.

Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Moroccan Dirham
1 HRK1.39093 MAD
5 HRK6.95465 MAD
10 HRK13.90930 MAD
20 HRK27.81860 MAD
50 HRK69.54650 MAD
100 HRK139.09300 MAD
250 HRK347.73250 MAD
500 HRK695.46500 MAD
1000 HRK1,390.93000 MAD
2000 HRK2,781.86000 MAD
5000 HRK6,954.65000 MAD
10000 HRK13,909.30000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Croatian Kuna
1 MAD0.71894 HRK
5 MAD3.59472 HRK
10 MAD7.18943 HRK
20 MAD14.37886 HRK
50 MAD35.94715 HRK
100 MAD71.89430 HRK
250 MAD179.73575 HRK
500 MAD359.47150 HRK
1000 MAD718.94300 HRK
2000 MAD1,437.88600 HRK
5000 MAD3,594.71500 HRK
10000 MAD7,189.43000 HRK