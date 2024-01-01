Croatian kunas to Samoan talas today

1,000 hrk
386.53 wst

1.000 HRK = 0.3865 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:32
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.4131.4721.6620.96818.192
1 GBP1.17111.273105.8421.7231.9461.13421.296
1 USD0.920.786183.151.3541.5290.89116.731
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Samoan Tala
1 HRK0.38653 WST
5 HRK1.93267 WST
10 HRK3.86533 WST
20 HRK7.73066 WST
50 HRK19.32665 WST
100 HRK38.65330 WST
250 HRK96.63325 WST
500 HRK193.26650 WST
1000 HRK386.53300 WST
2000 HRK773.06600 WST
5000 HRK1,932.66500 WST
10000 HRK3,865.33000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Croatian Kuna
1 WST2.58710 HRK
5 WST12.93550 HRK
10 WST25.87100 HRK
20 WST51.74200 HRK
50 WST129.35500 HRK
100 WST258.71000 HRK
250 WST646.77500 HRK
500 WST1,293.55000 HRK
1000 WST2,587.10000 HRK
2000 WST5,174.20000 HRK
5000 WST12,935.50000 HRK
10000 WST25,871.00000 HRK