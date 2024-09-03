Croatian kuna to Samoan talas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Croatian kuna to Samoan talas is currently 0.385 today, reflecting a -0.270% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Croatian kuna has remained relatively stable, with a -0.351% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Croatian kuna to Samoan talas has fluctuated between a high of 0.388 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 0.383 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.849% decrease in value.