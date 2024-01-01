2,000 Croatian kunas to Samoan talas

Convert HRK to WST at the real exchange rate

2,000 hrk
769.52 wst

kn1.000 HRK = WS$0.3848 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:40
Track the exchange rate
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Check the Euro exchange rates

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

HRK to WST conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

WST
1 HRK to WSTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.39360.3943
Low0.38340.3834
Average0.38890.3883
Change-2.26%-0.32%
View full history

1 HRK to WST stats

The performance of HRK to WST in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3936 and a 30 day low of 0.3834. This means the 30 day average was 0.3889. The change for HRK to WST was -2.26.

The performance of HRK to WST in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3943 and a 90 day low of 0.3834. This means the 90 day average was 0.3883. The change for HRK to WST was -0.32.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDEURAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD11.3541.3090.9061.4860.7621.61717.955
1 CAD0.73810.9670.6691.0970.5631.19413.257
1 SGD0.7641.03410.6921.1350.5821.23513.713
1 EUR1.1041.4951.44511.640.8411.78419.817

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Croatian kunas to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HRK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HRK to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Croatian kunas

HRK to USD

HRK to CAD

HRK to SGD

HRK to EUR

HRK to AUD

HRK to GBP

HRK to NZD

HRK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Samoan Tala
1 HRK0.38476 WST
5 HRK1.92379 WST
10 HRK3.84758 WST
20 HRK7.69516 WST
50 HRK19.23790 WST
100 HRK38.47580 WST
250 HRK96.18950 WST
500 HRK192.37900 WST
1000 HRK384.75800 WST
2000 HRK769.51600 WST
5000 HRK1,923.79000 WST
10000 HRK3,847.58000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Croatian Kuna
1 WST2.59903 HRK
5 WST12.99515 HRK
10 WST25.99030 HRK
20 WST51.98060 HRK
50 WST129.95150 HRK
100 WST259.90300 HRK
250 WST649.75750 HRK
500 WST1,299.51500 HRK
1000 WST2,599.03000 HRK
2000 WST5,198.06000 HRK
5000 WST12,995.15000 HRK
10000 WST25,990.30000 HRK