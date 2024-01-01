Croatian kunas to Fijian dollars today

On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Top currencies

 USDCADSGDEURAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD11.3541.3430.921.5290.7861.65418.783
1 CAD0.73910.9920.6791.1290.581.22213.876
1 SGD0.7451.00810.6851.1380.5851.23113.986
1 EUR1.0871.4721.4611.6620.8541.79820.424

Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Fijian Dollar
1 HRK0.32350 FJD
5 HRK1.61751 FJD
10 HRK3.23501 FJD
20 HRK6.47002 FJD
50 HRK16.17505 FJD
100 HRK32.35010 FJD
250 HRK80.87525 FJD
500 HRK161.75050 FJD
1000 HRK323.50100 FJD
2000 HRK647.00200 FJD
5000 HRK1,617.50500 FJD
10000 HRK3,235.01000 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Croatian Kuna
1 FJD3.09118 HRK
5 FJD15.45590 HRK
10 FJD30.91180 HRK
20 FJD61.82360 HRK
50 FJD154.55900 HRK
100 FJD309.11800 HRK
250 FJD772.79500 HRK
500 FJD1,545.59000 HRK
1000 FJD3,091.18000 HRK
2000 FJD6,182.36000 HRK
5000 FJD15,455.90000 HRK
10000 FJD30,911.80000 HRK