50 hrk
15.82 fjd

kn1.000 HRK = FJ$0.3165 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:39
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
FJD
1 HRK to FJDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.32440.3256
Low0.31420.3142
Average0.31910.3207
Change-2.44%-1.34%
The performance of HRK to FJD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3244 and a 30 day low of 0.3142. This means the 30 day average was 0.3191. The change for HRK to FJD was -2.44.

The performance of HRK to FJD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3256 and a 90 day low of 0.3142. This means the 90 day average was 0.3207. The change for HRK to FJD was -1.34.

 USDCADSGDEURAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD11.3521.3090.9061.4830.7621.61617.911
1 CAD0.73910.9680.671.0970.5641.19513.243
1 SGD0.7641.03310.6921.1340.5831.23513.686
1 EUR1.1041.4931.44511.6380.8421.78419.776

Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Fijian Dollar
1 HRK0.31649 FJD
5 HRK1.58247 FJD
10 HRK3.16493 FJD
20 HRK6.32986 FJD
50 HRK15.82465 FJD
100 HRK31.64930 FJD
250 HRK79.12325 FJD
500 HRK158.24650 FJD
1000 HRK316.49300 FJD
2000 HRK632.98600 FJD
5000 HRK1,582.46500 FJD
10000 HRK3,164.93000 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Croatian Kuna
1 FJD3.15963 HRK
5 FJD15.79815 HRK
10 FJD31.59630 HRK
20 FJD63.19260 HRK
50 FJD157.98150 HRK
100 FJD315.96300 HRK
250 FJD789.90750 HRK
500 FJD1,579.81500 HRK
1000 FJD3,159.63000 HRK
2000 FJD6,319.26000 HRK
5000 FJD15,798.15000 HRK
10000 FJD31,596.30000 HRK