1.000 HRK = 0.6747 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:30
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Malaysian Ringgit
1 HRK0.67473 MYR
5 HRK3.37363 MYR
10 HRK6.74727 MYR
20 HRK13.49454 MYR
50 HRK33.73635 MYR
100 HRK67.47270 MYR
250 HRK168.68175 MYR
500 HRK337.36350 MYR
1000 HRK674.72700 MYR
2000 HRK1,349.45400 MYR
5000 HRK3,373.63500 MYR
10000 HRK6,747.27000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Croatian Kuna
1 MYR1.48208 HRK
5 MYR7.41040 HRK
10 MYR14.82080 HRK
20 MYR29.64160 HRK
50 MYR74.10400 HRK
100 MYR148.20800 HRK
250 MYR370.52000 HRK
500 MYR741.04000 HRK
1000 MYR1,482.08000 HRK
2000 MYR2,964.16000 HRK
5000 MYR7,410.40000 HRK
10000 MYR14,820.80000 HRK