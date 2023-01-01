20 Malaysian ringgits to Croatian kunas

Convert MYR to HRK at the real exchange rate

20 myr
30.14 hrk

1.00000 MYR = 1.50683 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:41
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
How to convert Malaysian ringgits to Croatian kunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MYR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HRK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MYR to HRK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Croatian Kuna
1 MYR1.50683 HRK
5 MYR7.53415 HRK
10 MYR15.06830 HRK
20 MYR30.13660 HRK
50 MYR75.34150 HRK
100 MYR150.68300 HRK
250 MYR376.70750 HRK
500 MYR753.41500 HRK
1000 MYR1506.83000 HRK
2000 MYR3013.66000 HRK
5000 MYR7534.15000 HRK
10000 MYR15068.30000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Malaysian Ringgit
1 HRK0.66365 MYR
5 HRK3.31824 MYR
10 HRK6.63647 MYR
20 HRK13.27294 MYR
50 HRK33.18235 MYR
100 HRK66.36470 MYR
250 HRK165.91175 MYR
500 HRK331.82350 MYR
1000 HRK663.64700 MYR
2000 HRK1327.29400 MYR
5000 HRK3318.23500 MYR
10000 HRK6636.47000 MYR