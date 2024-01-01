500 Malaysian ringgits to Croatian kunas

500 myr
745.57 hrk

1.000 MYR = 1.491 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:23
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Croatian Kuna
1 MYR1.49113 HRK
5 MYR7.45565 HRK
10 MYR14.91130 HRK
20 MYR29.82260 HRK
50 MYR74.55650 HRK
100 MYR149.11300 HRK
250 MYR372.78250 HRK
500 MYR745.56500 HRK
1000 MYR1,491.13000 HRK
2000 MYR2,982.26000 HRK
5000 MYR7,455.65000 HRK
10000 MYR14,911.30000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Malaysian Ringgit
1 HRK0.67063 MYR
5 HRK3.35316 MYR
10 HRK6.70632 MYR
20 HRK13.41264 MYR
50 HRK33.53160 MYR
100 HRK67.06320 MYR
250 HRK167.65800 MYR
500 HRK335.31600 MYR
1000 HRK670.63200 MYR
2000 HRK1,341.26400 MYR
5000 HRK3,353.16000 MYR
10000 HRK6,706.32000 MYR