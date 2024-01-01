10 Croatian kunas to Malaysian ringgits

Convert HRK to MYR at the real exchange rate

10 hrk
6.22 myr

kn1.000 HRK = RM0.6223 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:09
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
HRK to MYR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MYR
1 HRK to MYRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.64050.6725
Low0.61390.6139
Average0.62660.6537
Change-2.85%-7.02%
1 HRK to MYR stats

The performance of HRK to MYR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6405 and a 30 day low of 0.6139. This means the 30 day average was 0.6266. The change for HRK to MYR was -2.85.

The performance of HRK to MYR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6725 and a 90 day low of 0.6139. This means the 90 day average was 0.6537. The change for HRK to MYR was -7.02.

Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Malaysian Ringgit
1 HRK0.62231 MYR
5 HRK3.11155 MYR
10 HRK6.22310 MYR
20 HRK12.44620 MYR
50 HRK31.11550 MYR
100 HRK62.23100 MYR
250 HRK155.57750 MYR
500 HRK311.15500 MYR
1000 HRK622.31000 MYR
2000 HRK1,244.62000 MYR
5000 HRK3,111.55000 MYR
10000 HRK6,223.10000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Croatian Kuna
1 MYR1.60692 HRK
5 MYR8.03460 HRK
10 MYR16.06920 HRK
20 MYR32.13840 HRK
50 MYR80.34600 HRK
100 MYR160.69200 HRK
250 MYR401.73000 HRK
500 MYR803.46000 HRK
1000 MYR1,606.92000 HRK
2000 MYR3,213.84000 HRK
5000 MYR8,034.60000 HRK
10000 MYR16,069.20000 HRK