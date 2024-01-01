Croatian kunas to Aruban florins today

1,000 hrk
254.96 awg

1.000 HRK = 0.2550 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:59
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Aruban Florin
1 HRK0.25496 AWG
5 HRK1.27482 AWG
10 HRK2.54963 AWG
20 HRK5.09926 AWG
50 HRK12.74815 AWG
100 HRK25.49630 AWG
250 HRK63.74075 AWG
500 HRK127.48150 AWG
1000 HRK254.96300 AWG
2000 HRK509.92600 AWG
5000 HRK1,274.81500 AWG
10000 HRK2,549.63000 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Croatian Kuna
1 AWG3.92213 HRK
5 AWG19.61065 HRK
10 AWG39.22130 HRK
20 AWG78.44260 HRK
50 AWG196.10650 HRK
100 AWG392.21300 HRK
250 AWG980.53250 HRK
500 AWG1,961.06500 HRK
1000 AWG3,922.13000 HRK
2000 AWG7,844.26000 HRK
5000 AWG19,610.65000 HRK
10000 AWG39,221.30000 HRK