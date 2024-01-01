Croatian kunas to Ugandan shillings today

Convert HRK to UGX at the real exchange rate

1,000 hrk
552,320 ugx

1.000 HRK = 552.3 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:29
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Top currencies

 USDCADSGDEURAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD11.3541.3430.921.5290.7861.65418.787
1 CAD0.73910.9920.6791.1290.581.22213.877
1 SGD0.7451.00810.6851.1380.5851.23213.988
1 EUR1.0871.4721.4611.6620.8541.79820.428

Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Ugandan Shilling
1 HRK552.32000 UGX
5 HRK2,761.60000 UGX
10 HRK5,523.20000 UGX
20 HRK11,046.40000 UGX
50 HRK27,616.00000 UGX
100 HRK55,232.00000 UGX
250 HRK138,080.00000 UGX
500 HRK276,160.00000 UGX
1000 HRK552,320.00000 UGX
2000 HRK1,104,640.00000 UGX
5000 HRK2,761,600.00000 UGX
10000 HRK5,523,200.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Croatian Kuna
1 UGX0.00181 HRK
5 UGX0.00905 HRK
10 UGX0.01811 HRK
20 UGX0.03621 HRK
50 UGX0.09053 HRK
100 UGX0.18105 HRK
250 UGX0.45264 HRK
500 UGX0.90527 HRK
1000 UGX1.81054 HRK
2000 UGX3.62108 HRK
5000 UGX9.05270 HRK
10000 UGX18.10540 HRK