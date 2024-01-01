Croatian kunas to Peruvian nuevo soles today

On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
How to convert Croatian kunas to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HRK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HRK to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 HRK0.52574 PEN
5 HRK2.62869 PEN
10 HRK5.25737 PEN
20 HRK10.51474 PEN
50 HRK26.28685 PEN
100 HRK52.57370 PEN
250 HRK131.43425 PEN
500 HRK262.86850 PEN
1000 HRK525.73700 PEN
2000 HRK1,051.47400 PEN
5000 HRK2,628.68500 PEN
10000 HRK5,257.37000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Croatian Kuna
1 PEN1.90209 HRK
5 PEN9.51045 HRK
10 PEN19.02090 HRK
20 PEN38.04180 HRK
50 PEN95.10450 HRK
100 PEN190.20900 HRK
250 PEN475.52250 HRK
500 PEN951.04500 HRK
1000 PEN1,902.09000 HRK
2000 PEN3,804.18000 HRK
5000 PEN9,510.45000 HRK
10000 PEN19,020.90000 HRK