Croatian kunas to Kuwaiti dinars today

Convert HRK to KWD at the real exchange rate

1,000 hrk
43.802 kwd

1.000 HRK = 0.04380 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:28
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 HRK0.04380 KWD
5 HRK0.21901 KWD
10 HRK0.43802 KWD
20 HRK0.87605 KWD
50 HRK2.19012 KWD
100 HRK4.38024 KWD
250 HRK10.95060 KWD
500 HRK21.90120 KWD
1000 HRK43.80240 KWD
2000 HRK87.60480 KWD
5000 HRK219.01200 KWD
10000 HRK438.02400 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Croatian Kuna
1 KWD22.82980 HRK
5 KWD114.14900 HRK
10 KWD228.29800 HRK
20 KWD456.59600 HRK
50 KWD1,141.49000 HRK
100 KWD2,282.98000 HRK
250 KWD5,707.45000 HRK
500 KWD11,414.90000 HRK
1000 KWD22,829.80000 HRK
2000 KWD45,659.60000 HRK
5000 KWD114,149.00000 HRK
10000 KWD228,298.00000 HRK