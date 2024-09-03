Croatian kuna to Kuwaiti dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Croatian kuna to Kuwaiti dinars is currently 0.044 today, reflecting a -0.020% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Croatian kuna has remained relatively stable, with a 0.075% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Croatian kuna to Kuwaiti dinars has fluctuated between a high of 0.044 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 0.043 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-09-2024, with a -0.203% decrease in value.