1 thousand Croatian kunas to Kuwaiti dinars

Convert HRK to KWD at the real exchange rate

1,000 hrk
43.516 kwd

kn1.000 HRK = ك0.04352 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:00
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Check the Euro exchange rates

HRK to KWD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

KWD
1 HRK to KWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04360.0437
Low0.04350.0434
Average0.04350.0436
Change-0.03%-0.30%
View full history

1 HRK to KWD stats

The performance of HRK to KWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0436 and a 30 day low of 0.0435. This means the 30 day average was 0.0435. The change for HRK to KWD was -0.03.

The performance of HRK to KWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0437 and a 90 day low of 0.0434. This means the 90 day average was 0.0436. The change for HRK to KWD was -0.30.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 HRK0.04352 KWD
5 HRK0.21758 KWD
10 HRK0.43516 KWD
20 HRK0.87032 KWD
50 HRK2.17581 KWD
100 HRK4.35161 KWD
250 HRK10.87903 KWD
500 HRK21.75805 KWD
1000 HRK43.51610 KWD
2000 HRK87.03220 KWD
5000 HRK217.58050 KWD
10000 HRK435.16100 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Croatian Kuna
1 KWD22.98000 HRK
5 KWD114.90000 HRK
10 KWD229.80000 HRK
20 KWD459.60000 HRK
50 KWD1,149.00000 HRK
100 KWD2,298.00000 HRK
250 KWD5,745.00000 HRK
500 KWD11,490.00000 HRK
1000 KWD22,980.00000 HRK
2000 KWD45,960.00000 HRK
5000 KWD114,900.00000 HRK
10000 KWD229,800.00000 HRK