1,000 hrk
21,599 jpy

1.000 HRK = 21.60 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:27
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Japanese Yen
1 HRK21.59850 JPY
5 HRK107.99250 JPY
10 HRK215.98500 JPY
20 HRK431.97000 JPY
50 HRK1,079.92500 JPY
100 HRK2,159.85000 JPY
250 HRK5,399.62500 JPY
500 HRK10,799.25000 JPY
1000 HRK21,598.50000 JPY
2000 HRK43,197.00000 JPY
5000 HRK107,992.50000 JPY
10000 HRK215,985.00000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Croatian Kuna
100 JPY4.62995 HRK
1000 JPY46.29950 HRK
1500 JPY69.44925 HRK
2000 JPY92.59900 HRK
3000 JPY138.89850 HRK
5000 JPY231.49750 HRK
5400 JPY250.01730 HRK
10000 JPY462.99500 HRK
15000 JPY694.49250 HRK
20000 JPY925.99000 HRK
25000 JPY1,157.48750 HRK
30000 JPY1,388.98500 HRK