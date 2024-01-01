Croatian kunas to Brazilian reais today

1,000 hrk
711.31 brl

1.000 HRK = 0.7113 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:22
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Brazilian Real
1 HRK0.71131 BRL
5 HRK3.55652 BRL
10 HRK7.11305 BRL
20 HRK14.22610 BRL
50 HRK35.56525 BRL
100 HRK71.13050 BRL
250 HRK177.82625 BRL
500 HRK355.65250 BRL
1000 HRK711.30500 BRL
2000 HRK1,422.61000 BRL
5000 HRK3,556.52500 BRL
10000 HRK7,113.05000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Croatian Kuna
1 BRL1.40587 HRK
5 BRL7.02935 HRK
10 BRL14.05870 HRK
20 BRL28.11740 HRK
50 BRL70.29350 HRK
100 BRL140.58700 HRK
250 BRL351.46750 HRK
500 BRL702.93500 HRK
1000 BRL1,405.87000 HRK
2000 BRL2,811.74000 HRK
5000 BRL7,029.35000 HRK
10000 BRL14,058.70000 HRK