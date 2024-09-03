Croatian kuna to Brazilian reais exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Croatian kuna to Brazilian reais is currently 0.800 today, reflecting a 0.074% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Croatian kuna has remained relatively stable, with a 2.167% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Croatian kuna to Brazilian reais has fluctuated between a high of 0.807 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 0.782 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.856% decrease in value.