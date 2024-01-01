5 Brazilian reais to Croatian kunas

5 brl
6.37 hrk

R$1.000 BRL = kn1.274 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
BRL to HRK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BRL to HRKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.29391.3759
Low1.22051.2205
Average1.25611.2970
Change-1.26%-6.46%
1 BRL to HRK stats

The performance of BRL to HRK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.2939 and a 30 day low of 1.2205. This means the 30 day average was 1.2561. The change for BRL to HRK was -1.26.

The performance of BRL to HRK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.3759 and a 90 day low of 1.2205. This means the 90 day average was 1.2970. The change for BRL to HRK was -6.46.

1 EUR10.8561.09291.6421.4991.6610.94420.556
1 GBP1.16911.276107.1091.7521.9411.10424.025
1 USD0.9160.784183.9481.3731.5220.86518.83
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.224

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Croatian Kuna
1 BRL1.27446 HRK
5 BRL6.37230 HRK
10 BRL12.74460 HRK
20 BRL25.48920 HRK
50 BRL63.72300 HRK
100 BRL127.44600 HRK
250 BRL318.61500 HRK
500 BRL637.23000 HRK
1000 BRL1,274.46000 HRK
2000 BRL2,548.92000 HRK
5000 BRL6,372.30000 HRK
10000 BRL12,744.60000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Brazilian Real
1 HRK0.78465 BRL
5 HRK3.92323 BRL
10 HRK7.84646 BRL
20 HRK15.69292 BRL
50 HRK39.23230 BRL
100 HRK78.46460 BRL
250 HRK196.16150 BRL
500 HRK392.32300 BRL
1000 HRK784.64600 BRL
2000 HRK1,569.29200 BRL
5000 HRK3,923.23000 BRL
10000 HRK7,846.46000 BRL