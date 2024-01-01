50 Croatian kunas to Brazilian reais

50 hrk
40.00 brl

kn1.000 HRK = R$0.8000 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:21
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
1 HRK to BRLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.81590.8193
Low0.77010.7490
Average0.78920.7852
Change-1.95%5.93%
1 HRK to BRL stats

The performance of HRK to BRL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.8159 and a 30 day low of 0.7701. This means the 30 day average was 0.7892. The change for HRK to BRL was -1.95.

The performance of HRK to BRL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8193 and a 90 day low of 0.7490. This means the 90 day average was 0.7852. The change for HRK to BRL was 5.93.

Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Brazilian Real
1 HRK0.80002 BRL
5 HRK4.00011 BRL
10 HRK8.00022 BRL
20 HRK16.00044 BRL
50 HRK40.00110 BRL
100 HRK80.00220 BRL
250 HRK200.00550 BRL
500 HRK400.01100 BRL
1000 HRK800.02200 BRL
2000 HRK1,600.04400 BRL
5000 HRK4,000.11000 BRL
10000 HRK8,000.22000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Croatian Kuna
1 BRL1.24997 HRK
5 BRL6.24985 HRK
10 BRL12.49970 HRK
20 BRL24.99940 HRK
50 BRL62.49850 HRK
100 BRL124.99700 HRK
250 BRL312.49250 HRK
500 BRL624.98500 HRK
1000 BRL1,249.97000 HRK
2000 BRL2,499.94000 HRK
5000 BRL6,249.85000 HRK
10000 BRL12,499.70000 HRK