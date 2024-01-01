Croatian kunas to Saint Helena pounds today

On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
How to convert Croatian kunas to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HRK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HRK to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Saint Helena Pound
1 HRK0.11191 SHP
5 HRK0.55955 SHP
10 HRK1.11909 SHP
20 HRK2.23818 SHP
50 HRK5.59545 SHP
100 HRK11.19090 SHP
250 HRK27.97725 SHP
500 HRK55.95450 SHP
1000 HRK111.90900 SHP
2000 HRK223.81800 SHP
5000 HRK559.54500 SHP
10000 HRK1,119.09000 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Croatian Kuna
1 SHP8.93585 HRK
5 SHP44.67925 HRK
10 SHP89.35850 HRK
20 SHP178.71700 HRK
50 SHP446.79250 HRK
100 SHP893.58500 HRK
250 SHP2,233.96250 HRK
500 SHP4,467.92500 HRK
1000 SHP8,935.85000 HRK
2000 SHP17,871.70000 HRK
5000 SHP44,679.25000 HRK
10000 SHP89,358.50000 HRK