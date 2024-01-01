Croatian kunas to Romanian leus today

Convert HRK to RON at the real exchange rate

1,000 hrk
651.15 ron

1.000 HRK = 0.6511 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:31
Track the exchange rate
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Check the Euro exchange rates
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDEURAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD11.3531.3430.9191.5280.7851.65318.777
1 CAD0.73910.9920.6791.1290.581.22213.876
1 SGD0.7451.00810.6851.1380.5851.23113.984
1 EUR1.0881.4721.46111.6620.8541.79820.423

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Croatian kunas to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HRK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HRK to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Croatian kuna

HRK to USD

HRK to CAD

HRK to SGD

HRK to EUR

HRK to AUD

HRK to GBP

HRK to NZD

HRK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Romanian Leu
1 HRK0.65115 RON
5 HRK3.25575 RON
10 HRK6.51149 RON
20 HRK13.02298 RON
50 HRK32.55745 RON
100 HRK65.11490 RON
250 HRK162.78725 RON
500 HRK325.57450 RON
1000 HRK651.14900 RON
2000 HRK1,302.29800 RON
5000 HRK3,255.74500 RON
10000 HRK6,511.49000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Croatian Kuna
1 RON1.53575 HRK
5 RON7.67875 HRK
10 RON15.35750 HRK
20 RON30.71500 HRK
50 RON76.78750 HRK
100 RON153.57500 HRK
250 RON383.93750 HRK
500 RON767.87500 HRK
1000 RON1,535.75000 HRK
2000 RON3,071.50000 HRK
5000 RON7,678.75000 HRK
10000 RON15,357.50000 HRK