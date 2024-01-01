Croatian kunas to Chilean pesos today

Convert HRK to CLP at the real exchange rate

1,000 hrk
138,351 clp

1.000 HRK = 138.4 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:23
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Chilean Peso
1 HRK138.35100 CLP
5 HRK691.75500 CLP
10 HRK1,383.51000 CLP
20 HRK2,767.02000 CLP
50 HRK6,917.55000 CLP
100 HRK13,835.10000 CLP
250 HRK34,587.75000 CLP
500 HRK69,175.50000 CLP
1000 HRK138,351.00000 CLP
2000 HRK276,702.00000 CLP
5000 HRK691,755.00000 CLP
10000 HRK1,383,510.00000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Croatian Kuna
1 CLP0.00723 HRK
5 CLP0.03614 HRK
10 CLP0.07228 HRK
20 CLP0.14456 HRK
50 CLP0.36140 HRK
100 CLP0.72280 HRK
250 CLP1.80700 HRK
500 CLP3.61400 HRK
1000 CLP7.22799 HRK
2000 CLP14.45598 HRK
5000 CLP36.13995 HRK
10000 CLP72.27990 HRK