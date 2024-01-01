Croatian kunas to Swiss francs today

1,000 hrk
126.90 chf

1.000 HRK = 0.1269 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:23
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
How to convert Croatian kunas to Swiss francs

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HRK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HRK to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Swiss Franc
1 HRK0.12690 CHF
5 HRK0.63449 CHF
10 HRK1.26898 CHF
20 HRK2.53796 CHF
50 HRK6.34490 CHF
100 HRK12.68980 CHF
250 HRK31.72450 CHF
500 HRK63.44900 CHF
1000 HRK126.89800 CHF
2000 HRK253.79600 CHF
5000 HRK634.49000 CHF
10000 HRK1,268.98000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Croatian Kuna
1 CHF7.88037 HRK
5 CHF39.40185 HRK
10 CHF78.80370 HRK
20 CHF157.60740 HRK
50 CHF394.01850 HRK
100 CHF788.03700 HRK
250 CHF1,970.09250 HRK
500 CHF3,940.18500 HRK
1000 CHF7,880.37000 HRK
2000 CHF15,760.74000 HRK
5000 CHF39,401.85000 HRK
10000 CHF78,803.70000 HRK