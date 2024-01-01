Croatian kunas to Nigerian nairas today

On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Nigerian Naira
1 HRK215.85400 NGN
5 HRK1,079.27000 NGN
10 HRK2,158.54000 NGN
20 HRK4,317.08000 NGN
50 HRK10,792.70000 NGN
100 HRK21,585.40000 NGN
250 HRK53,963.50000 NGN
500 HRK107,927.00000 NGN
1000 HRK215,854.00000 NGN
2000 HRK431,708.00000 NGN
5000 HRK1,079,270.00000 NGN
10000 HRK2,158,540.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Croatian Kuna
1 NGN0.00463 HRK
5 NGN0.02316 HRK
10 NGN0.04633 HRK
20 NGN0.09266 HRK
50 NGN0.23164 HRK
100 NGN0.46328 HRK
250 NGN1.15819 HRK
500 NGN2.31638 HRK
1000 NGN4.63276 HRK
2000 NGN9.26552 HRK
5000 NGN23.16380 HRK
10000 NGN46.32760 HRK