Croatian kuna to Nigerian nairas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Croatian kuna to Nigerian nairas is currently 226.516 today, reflecting a -0.082% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Croatian kuna has remained relatively stable, with a -0.001% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Croatian kuna to Nigerian nairas has fluctuated between a high of 226.959 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 226.242 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.165% decrease in value.