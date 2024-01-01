Croatian kunas to Costa Rican colóns today

Convert HRK to CRC at the real exchange rate

1,000 hrk
71,458.80 crc

1.000 HRK = 71.46 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:23
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Costa Rican Colón
1 HRK71.45880 CRC
5 HRK357.29400 CRC
10 HRK714.58800 CRC
20 HRK1,429.17600 CRC
50 HRK3,572.94000 CRC
100 HRK7,145.88000 CRC
250 HRK17,864.70000 CRC
500 HRK35,729.40000 CRC
1000 HRK71,458.80000 CRC
2000 HRK142,917.60000 CRC
5000 HRK357,294.00000 CRC
10000 HRK714,588.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Croatian Kuna
1 CRC0.01399 HRK
5 CRC0.06997 HRK
10 CRC0.13994 HRK
20 CRC0.27988 HRK
50 CRC0.69971 HRK
100 CRC1.39941 HRK
250 CRC3.49853 HRK
500 CRC6.99705 HRK
1000 CRC13.99410 HRK
2000 CRC27.98820 HRK
5000 CRC69.97050 HRK
10000 CRC139.94100 HRK