1,000 hrk
11,844.30 inr

1.000 HRK = 11.84 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:26
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08890.4511.4721.6620.96818.195
1 GBP1.17111.273105.881.7231.9451.13421.299
1 USD0.9190.785183.1541.3531.5280.8916.727
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

How to convert Croatian kunas to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HRK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HRK to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Indian Rupee
1 HRK11.84430 INR
5 HRK59.22150 INR
10 HRK118.44300 INR
20 HRK236.88600 INR
50 HRK592.21500 INR
100 HRK1,184.43000 INR
250 HRK2,961.07500 INR
500 HRK5,922.15000 INR
1000 HRK11,844.30000 INR
2000 HRK23,688.60000 INR
5000 HRK59,221.50000 INR
10000 HRK118,443.00000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Croatian Kuna
1 INR0.08443 HRK
5 INR0.42214 HRK
10 INR0.84429 HRK
20 INR1.68858 HRK
50 INR4.22144 HRK
100 INR8.44288 HRK
250 INR21.10720 HRK
500 INR42.21440 HRK
1000 INR84.42880 HRK
2000 INR168.85760 HRK
5000 INR422.14400 HRK
10000 INR844.28800 HRK