Croatian kuna to Indian rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Croatian kuna to Indian rupees is currently 11.958 today, reflecting a 0.030% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Croatian kuna has remained relatively stable, with a 0.023% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Croatian kuna to Indian rupees has fluctuated between a high of 11.964 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 11.941 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.085% increase in value.