500 Indian rupees to Croatian kunas

Convert INR to HRK at the real exchange rate

500 inr
42.26 hrk

1.00000 INR = 0.08452 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:22
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Croatian Kuna
1 INR0.08452 HRK
5 INR0.42262 HRK
10 INR0.84525 HRK
20 INR1.69050 HRK
50 INR4.22624 HRK
100 INR8.45249 HRK
250 INR21.13123 HRK
500 INR42.26245 HRK
1000 INR84.52490 HRK
2000 INR169.04980 HRK
5000 INR422.62450 HRK
10000 INR845.24900 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Indian Rupee
1 HRK11.83080 INR
5 HRK59.15400 INR
10 HRK118.30800 INR
20 HRK236.61600 INR
50 HRK591.54000 INR
100 HRK1183.08000 INR
250 HRK2957.70000 INR
500 HRK5915.40000 INR
1000 HRK11830.80000 INR
2000 HRK23661.60000 INR
5000 HRK59154.00000 INR
10000 HRK118308.00000 INR