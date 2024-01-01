100 Croatian kunas to Indian rupees
Convert HRK to INR at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
HRK to INR conversion chart
1 HRK = 11.95800 INR
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 HRK to INR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|11.9652
|11.9652
|Low
|11.9262
|11.8738
|Average
|11.9503
|11.9185
|Change
|0.27%
|0.69%
|View full history
1 HRK to INR stats
The performance of HRK to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.9652 and a 30 day low of 11.9262. This means the 30 day average was 11.9503. The change for HRK to INR was 0.27.
The performance of HRK to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11.9652 and a 90 day low of 11.8738. This means the 90 day average was 11.9185. The change for HRK to INR was 0.69.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Croatian kunas to Indian rupees
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select HRK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current HRK to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Croatian kunas
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Indian Rupee
|1 HRK
|11.95800 INR
|5 HRK
|59.79000 INR
|10 HRK
|119.58000 INR
|20 HRK
|239.16000 INR
|50 HRK
|597.90000 INR
|100 HRK
|1,195.80000 INR
|250 HRK
|2,989.50000 INR
|500 HRK
|5,979.00000 INR
|1000 HRK
|11,958.00000 INR
|2000 HRK
|23,916.00000 INR
|5000 HRK
|59,790.00000 INR
|10000 HRK
|119,580.00000 INR
|Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Croatian Kuna
|1 INR
|0.08363 HRK
|5 INR
|0.41813 HRK
|10 INR
|0.83626 HRK
|20 INR
|1.67252 HRK
|50 INR
|4.18130 HRK
|100 INR
|8.36259 HRK
|250 INR
|20.90648 HRK
|300 INR
|25.08777 HRK
|500 INR
|41.81295 HRK
|600 INR
|50.17554 HRK
|1000 INR
|83.62590 HRK
|2000 INR
|167.25180 HRK
|5000 INR
|418.12950 HRK
|10000 INR
|836.25900 HRK
|25000 INR
|2,090.64750 HRK
|50000 INR
|4,181.29500 HRK
|100000 INR
|8,362.59000 HRK
|1000000 INR
|83,625.90000 HRK
|1000000000 INR
|83,625,900.00000 HRK