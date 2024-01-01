Croatian kunas to Ukrainian hryvnias today

Convert HRK to UAH at the real exchange rate

1,000 hrk
5,533.70 uah

1.000 HRK = 5.534 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:34
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 HRK5.53370 UAH
5 HRK27.66850 UAH
10 HRK55.33700 UAH
20 HRK110.67400 UAH
50 HRK276.68500 UAH
100 HRK553.37000 UAH
250 HRK1,383.42500 UAH
500 HRK2,766.85000 UAH
1000 HRK5,533.70000 UAH
2000 HRK11,067.40000 UAH
5000 HRK27,668.50000 UAH
10000 HRK55,337.00000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Croatian Kuna
1 UAH0.18071 HRK
5 UAH0.90356 HRK
10 UAH1.80711 HRK
20 UAH3.61422 HRK
50 UAH9.03555 HRK
100 UAH18.07110 HRK
250 UAH45.17775 HRK
500 UAH90.35550 HRK
1000 UAH180.71100 HRK
2000 UAH361.42200 HRK
5000 UAH903.55500 HRK
10000 UAH1,807.11000 HRK