Croatian kuna to Ukrainian hryvnias exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Croatian kuna to Ukrainian hryvnias is currently 5.833 today, reflecting a 0.245% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Croatian kuna has remained relatively stable, with a -0.122% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Croatian kuna to Ukrainian hryvnias has fluctuated between a high of 5.840 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 5.819 on 01-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-09-2024, with a -0.122% decrease in value.