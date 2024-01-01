Croatian kunas to Chinese yuan rmb today

Convert HRK to CNY at the real exchange rate

1,000 hrk
1,025.19 cny

1.000 HRK = 1.025 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:23
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 HRK1.02519 CNY
5 HRK5.12595 CNY
10 HRK10.25190 CNY
20 HRK20.50380 CNY
50 HRK51.25950 CNY
100 HRK102.51900 CNY
250 HRK256.29750 CNY
500 HRK512.59500 CNY
1000 HRK1,025.19000 CNY
2000 HRK2,050.38000 CNY
5000 HRK5,125.95000 CNY
10000 HRK10,251.90000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Croatian Kuna
1 CNY0.97543 HRK
5 CNY4.87712 HRK
10 CNY9.75425 HRK
20 CNY19.50850 HRK
50 CNY48.77125 HRK
100 CNY97.54250 HRK
250 CNY243.85625 HRK
500 CNY487.71250 HRK
1000 CNY975.42500 HRK
2000 CNY1,950.85000 HRK
5000 CNY4,877.12500 HRK
10000 CNY9,754.25000 HRK