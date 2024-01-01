500 Croatian kunas to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert HRK to CNY at the real exchange rate

500 hrk
507.09 cny

kn1.000 HRK = ¥1.014 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:30
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
High1.02221.0364
Low1.01011.0101
Average1.01711.0280
Change-0.69%-1.76%
The performance of HRK to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0222 and a 30 day low of 1.0101. This means the 30 day average was 1.0171. The change for HRK to CNY was -0.69.

The performance of HRK to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0364 and a 90 day low of 1.0101. This means the 90 day average was 1.0280. The change for HRK to CNY was -1.76.

1 USD11.3521.3090.9061.4830.7621.61517.885
1 CAD0.7410.9680.671.0970.5641.19413.227
1 SGD0.7641.03310.6921.1330.5831.23413.667
1 EUR1.1041.4931.44511.6370.8421.78319.746

Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 HRK1.01418 CNY
5 HRK5.07090 CNY
10 HRK10.14180 CNY
20 HRK20.28360 CNY
50 HRK50.70900 CNY
100 HRK101.41800 CNY
250 HRK253.54500 CNY
500 HRK507.09000 CNY
1000 HRK1,014.18000 CNY
2000 HRK2,028.36000 CNY
5000 HRK5,070.90000 CNY
10000 HRK10,141.80000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Croatian Kuna
1 CNY0.98601 HRK
5 CNY4.93007 HRK
10 CNY9.86014 HRK
20 CNY19.72028 HRK
50 CNY49.30070 HRK
100 CNY98.60140 HRK
250 CNY246.50350 HRK
500 CNY493.00700 HRK
1000 CNY986.01400 HRK
2000 CNY1,972.02800 HRK
5000 CNY4,930.07000 HRK
10000 CNY9,860.14000 HRK