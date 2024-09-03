Croatian kuna to Chinese yuan rmb exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Croatian kuna to Chinese yuan rmb is currently 1.014 today, reflecting a 0.152% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Croatian kuna has remained relatively stable, with a -0.114% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Croatian kuna to Chinese yuan rmb has fluctuated between a high of 1.016 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 1.009 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a 0.196% increase in value.