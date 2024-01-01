Croatian kunas to Pakistani rupees today

39,683.10 pkr

1.000 HRK = 39.68 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:31
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
How to convert Croatian kunas to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HRK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HRK to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Pakistani Rupee
1 HRK39.68310 PKR
5 HRK198.41550 PKR
10 HRK396.83100 PKR
20 HRK793.66200 PKR
50 HRK1,984.15500 PKR
100 HRK3,968.31000 PKR
250 HRK9,920.77500 PKR
500 HRK19,841.55000 PKR
1000 HRK39,683.10000 PKR
2000 HRK79,366.20000 PKR
5000 HRK198,415.50000 PKR
10000 HRK396,831.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Croatian Kuna
1 PKR0.02520 HRK
5 PKR0.12600 HRK
10 PKR0.25200 HRK
20 PKR0.50399 HRK
50 PKR1.25998 HRK
100 PKR2.51996 HRK
250 PKR6.29990 HRK
500 PKR12.59980 HRK
1000 PKR25.19960 HRK
2000 PKR50.39920 HRK
5000 PKR125.99800 HRK
10000 PKR251.99600 HRK