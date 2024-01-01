50 Croatian kunas to Pakistani rupees

Convert HRK to PKR at the real exchange rate

50 hrk
1,987.72 pkr

kn1.000 HRK = ₨39.75 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:21
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
HRK to PKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

PKR
1 HRK to PKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High39.789939.7971
Low39.697339.5976
Average39.744839.7216
Change0.07%0.14%
1 HRK to PKR stats

The performance of HRK to PKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 39.7899 and a 30 day low of 39.6973. This means the 30 day average was 39.7448. The change for HRK to PKR was 0.07.

The performance of HRK to PKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 39.7971 and a 90 day low of 39.5976. This means the 90 day average was 39.7216. The change for HRK to PKR was 0.14.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Pakistani Rupee
1 HRK39.75430 PKR
5 HRK198.77150 PKR
10 HRK397.54300 PKR
20 HRK795.08600 PKR
50 HRK1,987.71500 PKR
100 HRK3,975.43000 PKR
250 HRK9,938.57500 PKR
500 HRK19,877.15000 PKR
1000 HRK39,754.30000 PKR
2000 HRK79,508.60000 PKR
5000 HRK198,771.50000 PKR
10000 HRK397,543.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Croatian Kuna
1 PKR0.02515 HRK
5 PKR0.12577 HRK
10 PKR0.25155 HRK
20 PKR0.50309 HRK
50 PKR1.25773 HRK
100 PKR2.51545 HRK
250 PKR6.28863 HRK
500 PKR12.57725 HRK
1000 PKR25.15450 HRK
2000 PKR50.30900 HRK
5000 PKR125.77250 HRK
10000 PKR251.54500 HRK