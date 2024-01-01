Croatian kunas to Israeli new sheqels today

1,000 hrk
521.91 ils

1.000 HRK = 0.5219 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:26
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Israeli New Sheqel
1 HRK0.52191 ILS
5 HRK2.60957 ILS
10 HRK5.21913 ILS
20 HRK10.43826 ILS
50 HRK26.09565 ILS
100 HRK52.19130 ILS
250 HRK130.47825 ILS
500 HRK260.95650 ILS
1000 HRK521.91300 ILS
2000 HRK1,043.82600 ILS
5000 HRK2,609.56500 ILS
10000 HRK5,219.13000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Croatian Kuna
1 ILS1.91603 HRK
5 ILS9.58015 HRK
10 ILS19.16030 HRK
20 ILS38.32060 HRK
50 ILS95.80150 HRK
100 ILS191.60300 HRK
250 ILS479.00750 HRK
500 ILS958.01500 HRK
1000 ILS1,916.03000 HRK
2000 ILS3,832.06000 HRK
5000 ILS9,580.15000 HRK
10000 ILS19,160.30000 HRK