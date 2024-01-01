Croatian kunas to Polish zloty today

Convert HRK to PLN at the real exchange rate

1,000 hrk
565.21 pln

1.000 HRK = 0.5652 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:31
Track the exchange rate
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Check the Euro exchange rates
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08890.4331.4721.6620.96918.183
1 GBP1.17111.273105.8651.7231.9461.13421.285
1 USD0.9190.785183.1451.3531.5280.89116.717
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Croatian kunas to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HRK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HRK to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Croatian kuna

HRK to USD

HRK to CAD

HRK to SGD

HRK to EUR

HRK to AUD

HRK to GBP

HRK to NZD

HRK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Polish Zloty
1 HRK0.56521 PLN
5 HRK2.82607 PLN
10 HRK5.65214 PLN
20 HRK11.30428 PLN
50 HRK28.26070 PLN
100 HRK56.52140 PLN
250 HRK141.30350 PLN
500 HRK282.60700 PLN
1000 HRK565.21400 PLN
2000 HRK1,130.42800 PLN
5000 HRK2,826.07000 PLN
10000 HRK5,652.14000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Croatian Kuna
1 PLN1.76924 HRK
5 PLN8.84620 HRK
10 PLN17.69240 HRK
20 PLN35.38480 HRK
50 PLN88.46200 HRK
100 PLN176.92400 HRK
250 PLN442.31000 HRK
500 PLN884.62000 HRK
1000 PLN1,769.24000 HRK
2000 PLN3,538.48000 HRK
5000 PLN8,846.20000 HRK
10000 PLN17,692.40000 HRK