1,000 hrk
64,171.70 kzt

1.000 HRK = 64.17 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:35
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 HRK64.17170 KZT
5 HRK320.85850 KZT
10 HRK641.71700 KZT
20 HRK1,283.43400 KZT
50 HRK3,208.58500 KZT
100 HRK6,417.17000 KZT
250 HRK16,042.92500 KZT
500 HRK32,085.85000 KZT
1000 HRK64,171.70000 KZT
2000 HRK128,343.40000 KZT
5000 HRK320,858.50000 KZT
10000 HRK641,717.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Croatian Kuna
1 KZT0.01558 HRK
5 KZT0.07792 HRK
10 KZT0.15583 HRK
20 KZT0.31166 HRK
50 KZT0.77916 HRK
100 KZT1.55832 HRK
250 KZT3.89580 HRK
500 KZT7.79160 HRK
1000 KZT15.58320 HRK
2000 KZT31.16640 HRK
5000 KZT77.91600 HRK
10000 KZT155.83200 HRK