Croatian kuna to Kazakhstani tenges Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Croatian kuna to Kazakhstani tenges history summary. This is the Croatian kuna (HRK) to Kazakhstani tenges (KZT) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of HRK and KZT historical data from 03-09-2019 to 03-09-2024.
HRK to KZT conversion chart
1 HRK = 68.85360 KZT
Croatian kuna to Kazakhstani tenges exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Croatian kuna to Kazakhstani tenges is currently 68.854 today, reflecting a 0.179% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Croatian kuna has remained relatively stable, with a 0.615% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Croatian kuna to Kazakhstani tenges has fluctuated between a high of 68.854 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 68.391 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -0.270% decrease in value.
