Croatian kuna to Kazakhstani tenges exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Croatian kuna to Kazakhstani tenges is currently 68.854 today, reflecting a 0.179% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Croatian kuna has remained relatively stable, with a 0.615% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Croatian kuna to Kazakhstani tenges has fluctuated between a high of 68.854 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 68.391 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -0.270% decrease in value.