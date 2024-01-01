Croatian kunas to United Arab Emirates dirhams today

Convert HRK to AED at the real exchange rate

1,000 hrk
523.12 aed

1.000 HRK = 0.5231 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:59
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
How to convert Croatian kunas to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HRK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HRK to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 HRK0.52312 AED
5 HRK2.61558 AED
10 HRK5.23116 AED
20 HRK10.46232 AED
50 HRK26.15580 AED
100 HRK52.31160 AED
250 HRK130.77900 AED
500 HRK261.55800 AED
1000 HRK523.11600 AED
2000 HRK1,046.23200 AED
5000 HRK2,615.58000 AED
10000 HRK5,231.16000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Croatian Kuna
1 AED1.91162 HRK
5 AED9.55810 HRK
10 AED19.11620 HRK
20 AED38.23240 HRK
50 AED95.58100 HRK
100 AED191.16200 HRK
250 AED477.90500 HRK
500 AED955.81000 HRK
1000 AED1,911.62000 HRK
2000 AED3,823.24000 HRK
5000 AED9,558.10000 HRK
10000 AED19,116.20000 HRK