5,000 aed
9,587.70 hrk

1.00000 AED = 1.91754 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:17
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Croatian Kuna
1 AED1.91754 HRK
5 AED9.58770 HRK
10 AED19.17540 HRK
20 AED38.35080 HRK
50 AED95.87700 HRK
100 AED191.75400 HRK
250 AED479.38500 HRK
500 AED958.77000 HRK
1000 AED1917.54000 HRK
2000 AED3835.08000 HRK
5000 AED9587.70000 HRK
10000 AED19175.40000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 HRK0.52150 AED
5 HRK2.60752 AED
10 HRK5.21503 AED
20 HRK10.43006 AED
50 HRK26.07515 AED
100 HRK52.15030 AED
250 HRK130.37575 AED
500 HRK260.75150 AED
1000 HRK521.50300 AED
2000 HRK1043.00600 AED
5000 HRK2607.51500 AED
10000 HRK5215.03000 AED