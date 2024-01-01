Croatian kunas to Hungarian forints today
Convert HRK to HUF at the real exchange rate
Loading
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Croatian kunas to Hungarian forints
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select HRK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current HRK to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Croatian kuna
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter AppFeatures our users love:
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Hungarian Forint
|1 HRK
|51.69390 HUF
|5 HRK
|258.46950 HUF
|10 HRK
|516.93900 HUF
|20 HRK
|1,033.87800 HUF
|50 HRK
|2,584.69500 HUF
|100 HRK
|5,169.39000 HUF
|250 HRK
|12,923.47500 HUF
|500 HRK
|25,846.95000 HUF
|1000 HRK
|51,693.90000 HUF
|2000 HRK
|103,387.80000 HUF
|5000 HRK
|258,469.50000 HUF
|10000 HRK
|516,939.00000 HUF
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Croatian Kuna
|2000 HUF
|38.68940 HRK
|5000 HUF
|96.72350 HRK
|10000 HUF
|193.44700 HRK
|15000 HUF
|290.17050 HRK
|20000 HUF
|386.89400 HRK
|30000 HUF
|580.34100 HRK
|40000 HUF
|773.78800 HRK
|50000 HUF
|967.23500 HRK
|60000 HUF
|1,160.68200 HRK
|100000 HUF
|1,934.47000 HRK
|150000 HUF
|2,901.70500 HRK
|200000 HUF
|3,868.94000 HRK