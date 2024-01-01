Mozambican Metical (MZN)

Currency name

Mozambican Metical

MT

MZN exchange rates

 USD EUR GBP INR JPY RUB AUD ZAR
From MZN0.01566 0.01436 0.01223 1.31270 2.29532 1.33679 0.02406 0.28643
To MZN63.83850 69.65100 81.74520 0.76179 0.43567 0.74806 41.56840 3.49125

