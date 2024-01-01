Mozambican Metical (MZN)
Currency name
Mozambican Metical
Currency symbol
MT
MZN exchange rates
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|INR
|JPY
|RUB
|AUD
|ZAR
|From MZN
|0.01564
|0.01439
|0.01229
|1.29816
|2.36846
|1.44593
|0.02394
|0.29580
|To MZN
|63.95500
|69.51590
|81.36670
|0.77032
|0.42222
|0.69160
|41.77220
|3.38062
