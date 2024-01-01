Mozambican meticals to Hungarian forints today

Convert MZN to HUF at the real exchange rate

1,000 mzn
5,713 huf

MT1.000 MZN = Ft5.713 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MZN to HUF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 MZN to HUFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.75045.8445
Low5.60615.5638
Average5.66885.6850
Change0.70%0.89%
View full history

1 MZN to HUF stats

The performance of MZN to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.7504 and a 30 day low of 5.6061. This means the 30 day average was 5.6688. The change for MZN to HUF was 0.70.

The performance of MZN to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.8445 and a 90 day low of 5.5638. This means the 90 day average was 5.6850. The change for MZN to HUF was 0.89.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mozambican meticals to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MZN to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mozambican metical

MZN to USD

MZN to EUR

MZN to GBP

MZN to INR

MZN to JPY

MZN to RUB

MZN to AUD

MZN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Hungarian Forint
1 MZN5.71285 HUF
5 MZN28.56425 HUF
10 MZN57.12850 HUF
20 MZN114.25700 HUF
50 MZN285.64250 HUF
100 MZN571.28500 HUF
250 MZN1,428.21250 HUF
500 MZN2,856.42500 HUF
1000 MZN5,712.85000 HUF
2000 MZN11,425.70000 HUF
5000 MZN28,564.25000 HUF
10000 MZN57,128.50000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Mozambican Metical
2000 HUF350.08800 MZN
5000 HUF875.22000 MZN
10000 HUF1,750.44000 MZN
15000 HUF2,625.66000 MZN
20000 HUF3,500.88000 MZN
30000 HUF5,251.32000 MZN
40000 HUF7,001.76000 MZN
50000 HUF8,752.20000 MZN
60000 HUF10,502.64000 MZN
100000 HUF17,504.40000 MZN
150000 HUF26,256.60000 MZN
200000 HUF35,008.80000 MZN