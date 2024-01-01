Mozambican meticals to Hungarian forints today
Convert MZN to HUF at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
|1 MZN to HUF
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|5.7504
|5.8445
|Low
|5.6061
|5.5638
|Average
|5.6688
|5.6850
|Change
|0.70%
|0.89%
|View full history
1 MZN to HUF stats
The performance of MZN to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.7504 and a 30 day low of 5.6061. This means the 30 day average was 5.6688. The change for MZN to HUF was 0.70.
The performance of MZN to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.8445 and a 90 day low of 5.5638. This means the 90 day average was 5.6850. The change for MZN to HUF was 0.89.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Mozambican meticals to Hungarian forints
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select MZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current MZN to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Mozambican metical
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Hungarian Forint
|1 MZN
|5.71285 HUF
|5 MZN
|28.56425 HUF
|10 MZN
|57.12850 HUF
|20 MZN
|114.25700 HUF
|50 MZN
|285.64250 HUF
|100 MZN
|571.28500 HUF
|250 MZN
|1,428.21250 HUF
|500 MZN
|2,856.42500 HUF
|1000 MZN
|5,712.85000 HUF
|2000 MZN
|11,425.70000 HUF
|5000 MZN
|28,564.25000 HUF
|10000 MZN
|57,128.50000 HUF
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Mozambican Metical
|2000 HUF
|350.08800 MZN
|5000 HUF
|875.22000 MZN
|10000 HUF
|1,750.44000 MZN
|15000 HUF
|2,625.66000 MZN
|20000 HUF
|3,500.88000 MZN
|30000 HUF
|5,251.32000 MZN
|40000 HUF
|7,001.76000 MZN
|50000 HUF
|8,752.20000 MZN
|60000 HUF
|10,502.64000 MZN
|100000 HUF
|17,504.40000 MZN
|150000 HUF
|26,256.60000 MZN
|200000 HUF
|35,008.80000 MZN